Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.19, approximately 1,395,946 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,299,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 675,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,084,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $4,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

