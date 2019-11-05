Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Receives $13.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

MX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $44,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 648,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,318,930. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.98. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.