Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,578. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

