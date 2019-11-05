MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 59,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,413. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.36 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

