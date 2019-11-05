Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,337 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,663 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 308,199 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,913 shares of company stock worth $27,386,014. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 236,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

