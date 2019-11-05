Mackay Shields LLC Has $54.90 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 344,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $961,596.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

