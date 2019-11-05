Mackay Shields LLC Has $45.66 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 108.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,339 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $45,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,529 shares of company stock worth $26,257,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.48. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

