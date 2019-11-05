Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,048 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $35,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,929 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

McKesson stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

