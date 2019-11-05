Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $27,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.15. 26,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,071. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $155.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

