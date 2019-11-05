LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,891,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.83% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,971,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

