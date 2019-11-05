Lynas (ASX:LYC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.60. Lynas shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 2,590,706 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.48.

In related news, insider Amanda Lacaze 860,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

