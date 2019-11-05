LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

LVMUY stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $88.73.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

