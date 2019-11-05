Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

LXFR opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $464.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, CEO Alok Maskara purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 154,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,576.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $2,740,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Luxfer by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

