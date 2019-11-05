Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.90.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.85. 1,696,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,317. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,940,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $645,338.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,318,314. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lumentum by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

