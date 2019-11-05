LSI Industries (LYTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LYTS stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

