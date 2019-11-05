LSC Communications (LKSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect LSC Communications to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect LSC Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LKSD stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

In related news, Director Judith H. Hamilton acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKSD. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

