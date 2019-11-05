LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 53,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,716. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In related news, SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

