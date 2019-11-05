LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,156.64. 5,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,093.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $757.26 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.00.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

