LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $2,521,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,114,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,740,000 after acquiring an additional 753,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

BSX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. 127,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,667. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

