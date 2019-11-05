LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.92 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,800.90. 106,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,648. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,760.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,841.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

