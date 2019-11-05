LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 561 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,484,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,517,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,413,000 after buying an additional 414,952 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,768,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FE traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 276,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,817. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

