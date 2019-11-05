Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

