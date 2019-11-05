Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $461,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in United Rentals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after purchasing an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

