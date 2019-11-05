Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $452,000 Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Westrock were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Westrock by 509.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Westrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 9.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Westrock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

