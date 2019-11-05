Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.