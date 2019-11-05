Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $383,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,126.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,354 shares of company stock valued at $646,503. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.