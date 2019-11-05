Loopring [NEO] 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,191.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,191.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.01483052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

