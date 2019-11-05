LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Trading 5% Higher

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $70.27, 769,802 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 609,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in LogMeIn by 331.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after buying an additional 675,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 15.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,890,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after buying an additional 107,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM)

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.