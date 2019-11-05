LOCIcoin (LOCI) Market Cap Reaches $37,789.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, LOCIcoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $37,789.00 and $24.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00220771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.01474512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028630 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

