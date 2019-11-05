Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livongo Health Inc. is a consumer digital health company. It offers Enter Livongo platform, which leverages data science and technology, for people with chronic conditions. The Company’s Livongo platform offers solutions, such as Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. Livongo Health Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.