Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LYV. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 1,979,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -688.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.2% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.