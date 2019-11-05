Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given a $84.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has been given a $84.00 price target by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. 3,026,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

