Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

NYSE LYV opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

