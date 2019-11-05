LINA (LINA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.75 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. LINA has a market cap of $24.12 million and $1.75 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.01483052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,931,592 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

