Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.