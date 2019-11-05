Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

In other news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.