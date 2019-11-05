LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $511,884.24 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 14,684 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $511,884.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,464,845.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LMAT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $692.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 116.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 230,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 150.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 232,351 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 447.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

