LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. 14,614,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,575. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $98.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $122,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.