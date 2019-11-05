Lazard Ltd (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on November 22nd

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LAZ opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.