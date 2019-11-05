Lancashire’s (LRE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 704.44 ($9.20).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 692 ($9.04) on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 749.50 ($9.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 709.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 696.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6,920.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

