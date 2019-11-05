Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,333 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.00% of Lamb Weston worth $105,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,034.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 282,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

