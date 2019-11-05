Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LADR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,007. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 62.27, a current ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

