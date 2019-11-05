Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $184.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,578. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 18.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

