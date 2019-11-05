La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LZB. Raymond James raised La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.65. 368,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.75. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $495,432.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 401.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,862.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.