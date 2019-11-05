L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $219.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “L3Harris reported mixed third-quarter 2019 results with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues falling short of the consensus mark. The company is a technology-oriented aerospace and defense player that delivers advanced defense and commercial technologies. On completion of its integration, L3Harris is expected to come up with $18 billion in annualized revenues. In July, its management approved a 10% increase in dividend, mirroring L3Harris’ strong financial position. However, its huge debt level may dissuade investors from investing in the stock. Increasing costs of integration may hurt its bottom line. Further, decline in global air travel demand might impact new aircraft production and orders, and global flying hours, posing threat to L3Harris. Its shares have underperformed its industry in the past three months.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.89.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.04. 2,629,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,442. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.03. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.19 per share, with a total value of $209,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

