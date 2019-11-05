Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. Kroger also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.26.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

