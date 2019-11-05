Krios (KRI) Price Tops $0.0148

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Krios has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $49,089.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00220942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.01474730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

