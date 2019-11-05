Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.16.

KHC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. 799,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,750. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,829,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 282,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 482.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 144,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

