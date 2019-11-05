KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,109. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $635.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.55.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

