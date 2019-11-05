Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.26

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 14156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,034 shares of company stock worth $4,951,289. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $12,516,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,923,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

